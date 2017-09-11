Help after the storm: How to contact your local emergency officials

As Irma moves out of Southwest Georgia, there is going to be a lot of damage left behind. Here is a list contact numbers for emergency officials in your area:

Atkinson County EMA:

(912) 422-3968

Baker County EMA:

(229) 734-3019

Ben Hill County EMA:

(229) 426-5100

Berrien County EMA:

(229) 686-6588

Brooks County EMA:

(229)263-4262

Clay County EMA:

(229) 768-3518

Clinch County EMA:

(912) 487-3700

Crisp County EMA:

(229) 276-2600

Coffee Co. EMA:

(912) 384-5440

Colquitt County EMA:

(229) 616-7417

Cook County EMA:

(229) 896-4464

Decatur County E-911:

(229) 248-3860

Dooly County EMA:

(229) 268-4395

Dougherty County EMA:

(229) 483-6226

(229) 483-6227

Early County EMA:

(229) 723-3029

Echols County EMA:

(229)559-8500

Grady County EMA:

(229) 377-0628

Irwin County EMA:

(229) 468-9616

Lanier County EMA:

(229) 482-2595

Lee County EMA:

(229) 759-6051

(229) 759-6052

Lowndes County EMA:

(229) 671-2790

Miller County EMA:

(229) 758-4122

Mitchel County EMA:

(229) 336-2072

Quitman County EMA:

(229) 334-0903

Randolph County EMA:

(229) 732-3423

Seminole County EMA:

(229) 524-8956

Stewart County EMA:

(229) 838-9911

Sumter County EMA:

(229) 815-9531

Terrell County Sheriff's Office:

(229) 995-4488

Thomas County EMA:

(229) 225-4190

Tift County EMA:

(229) 388 6060

Turner County EMA:

(229) 567-0313

Webster County Sheriff's Office:

(229) 828-7503

Wilcox County EMA:

(229) 467-3203

Worth County EMA:

(229) 776-8223

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!