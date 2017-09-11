Tree falls on Valdosta home as winds from Irma pick up speed

"And I had to abandon the home because of the structural damage to the trusses and the main support beam. So there I am," said homeowner Charles Turner. (Source: WALB)

A family in Valdosta is safe after Irma's vicious winds knocked a large tree on top of their home.

The wind and the rain may have slowed down here in Valdosta but Irma already left her mark.

A tree was completely uprooted by those high winds that hit earlier on Monday.

And the trunk of the tree fell right on top of the family's home, causing structural damage to the top of the house.

"And I had to abandon the home because of the structural damage to the trusses and the main support beam. So there I am," said homeowner Charles Turner.

Irma's high winds were also responsible for knocking down dozens of other trees as well as tree limbs, leaving them just thrown across Lowndes County.

Crews have already headed out and begun picking up the mess that Irma left behind.

