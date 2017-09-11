Mitchell power line downed

A hot power line was knocked down near the Mitchell/Dougherty County line, causing a hazard for drivers.

Everyone should avoid the area around US 19 and Pecan Lane, until the power line can be secured.

Mitchell Co. Emergency Management said that Traffic lights out in Baconton.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!