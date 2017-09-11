List: Damage caused by Irma

A crew was performing aerial repair work early Monday morning, but with conditions expected to worsen, they've been called back down. (Source: John P. Wise/WALB.com)

As Irma passes into Georgia, we are collecting damage reports from the counties in our coverage area, and listing them here.

Albany - Dougherty County

These traffic Lights are Out:

Slappey and 3rd

Slappey and Oglethorpe

Oglethorpe and Cason

Gillionville and Pine

Oglethorpe and Jefferson

Oglethorpe and Davis

Broad and Slappey

Several along Madison at 2nd, 3rd, Flint and Pine

Mock and Moultrie

Trees Down and Blocking Roadways

2500 block of East Doublegate Drive

Lynwood Lane and Greenwood Drive (limb down across road)

113 SE Rosewood (also took down power line, AFD on-scene)

Stephens/Nixon intersection (Putney)

Baldwin & Dawson Road

Hilltop Drive at Oak Glen Lane

A limb fell across the 1300 block of East First Avenue, making the street impassable.

Power Outages

Dawson Heights Area--approximately 300 customers affected

N. Slappey to N. Cleveland--approximately 1,700 customers affected

Electricity along County Line Road between Moultrie Road and US Hwy 82 is spotty. Several trees have lost limbs near the Spring Flats Road area.

Wires Down

121 Heard Ave: tree / power lines down

109 Old Blaylock: tree / power lines down

1200 block S Monroe: power lines down

1106 Lee St: tree down on power line

400 Bush St: power lines down on road

1901 Queens Rd: wires down in backyard / meter snatched off wall

Coffee County

Has several downed power lines and trees crossing over major highways including Highway 135 south, Highway 441 South, and 151 South. They also have trees on structures and one collapsed farm structure. Fire officials say right now any big highway has downed trees.

Colquitt County

A downed power line is blocking traffic on US Highway 319 North, in Colquitt County. This area is between Norman Park and Omega. Norman Park Police Chief Chuck Snyder told WALB that the road is not passable, so avoid this area for the time being.

Crisp County

A driver has crashed into a tree. The Sheriff's Office is asking citizens to be vigilant and drive with caution. They have seen multiple trees across the roadway.



Decatur County

Faceville Highway is blocked at Old Quincy Road due to downed power lines



Lee County

Lee Co. has power lines down on Highway 19, south of Leesburg, blocking both northbound and southbound lanes.



Lowndes County

Several homes damaged by down trees. Fire officials are going to give an update on the locations of homes damaged in the storm around 8:45 a.m. They're trying to find the ones that are safe and accessible for reporters. Still dangerous to be out on the roads.

Mitchell County

A hot power line was knocked down near the Mitchell/Dougherty County line, causing a hazard for drivers. Everyone should avoid the area around US 19 and Pecan Lane, until the power line can be secured. Mitchell Co. Emergency Management said that Traffic lights were out in Baconton.

Sumter County

Sheriff Pete Smith and said they have downed power lines on highway 280.

Thomasville

The traffic light at 319 and U.S. 19 damaged, and numerous traffic signals are out, including Pinetree Blvd. and East Jackson Street. Remember, if you approach an intersection with a traffic signal that is not working, you should treat it as a four-way stop. Several trees have been downed across the city, leaving about 750 residents without power due. Many businesses around Thomasville are boarded up with sandbags around the doors in anticipation of more tropical weather.

Tift County

A power pole is down just inside Colquitt County blocking all of Highway 319.

1504 Highway 82 West - Billboard over a pole

555 Vanceville County Line Road - Tree down

22nd Street & North Ridge - Tree down

Oak Street & Malcolm Street in Omega - Tree down (tree removed)

Doc Melton & Southern Avenue - Tree limb in road

Vanceville County Line Road & Baker Road - Tree down

Early Hutchinson & Upper Ty Ty Road - Tree down

183 Kell Road - Lines Down

Crescent Drive & Madison Avenue - Lines Down

8th Street & Wilson - Tree down

183 Kell Road - Lines down & pole damaged

1504 Highway 82 West - Lines down

12th & Central - Tree down

541 Tifton El Dorado Rd. - Tree down

Highway 125 at Tift/Irwin County Line - Tree down with northbound lane blocked.

186 JR Wynn Rd. - Tree down

Sumner Rd & Twilley Rd - Tree down

King & MLK Rd - Power & Phone lines down

46 Old Brookfield Rd - Lines down

Lamar & New St. - Lines down

185 Kell Rd - Tree down

Kell & Bussell Rd - Tree down

41 North - 200 yards from Chula Brookfield Rd - tree down blocking road

Davis Rd. - Tree down

Southwell Blvd.,/Tech Drive - Tree on power line

