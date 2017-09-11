Damage reports roll in as Irma spins toward Georgia

As Irma passes into Georgia, we are collecting damage reports from the counties in our coverage area, and listing them here.

Albany - Dougherty County

APD is encouraging motorists to stay off the roads, because several traffic lights are out. Some include: Slappey and 3rd, Slappey and Oglethorpe, and Broad and Slappey. Several along Madison at 2nd, 3rd, Flint and Pine. A tree is down in the 2000 block of Waddell Avenue, and a large tree limb blocking the roadway at the corner of Lenwood Lane and Greenwood Street. A power line is down at Greenwood Drive and Gary Avenue.

Coffee County

Has several downed power lines and trees crossing over major highways including Highway 135 south, Highway 441 South, and 151 South. They also have trees on structures and one collapsed farm structure. Fire officials say right now any big highway has downed trees.

Colquitt County

A downed power line is blocking traffic on US Highway 319 North, in Colquitt County. This area is between Norman Park and Omega. Norman Park Police Chief Chuck Snyder told WALB that the road is not passable, so avoid this area for the time being.

Crisp County

A driver has crashed into a tree. The Sheriff's Office is asking citizens to be vigilant and drive with caution. They have seen multiple trees across the roadway.

Lowndes County

Several homes damaged by down trees. Fire officials are going to give an update on the locations of homes damaged in the storm around 8:45 a.m. They're trying to find the ones that are safe and accessible for reporters. Still dangerous to be out on the roads.

Mitchell County

A hot power line was knocked down near the Mitchell/Dougherty County line, causing a hazard for drivers. Everyone should avoid the area around US 19 and Pecan Lane, until the power line can be secured. Mitchell Co. Emergency Management said that Traffic lights out in Baconton.

Sumter County

Sheriff Pete Smith and said they have downed power lines on highway 280.

Thomasville

Several trees have been downed across the city, leaving about 750 residents without power due to deteriorating weather conditions associated with Hurricane Irma's outer bands. A crew was performing aerial repair work early Monday morning, but with conditions expected to worsen, they've been called back down. Emergency vehicles also out early Monday will be called back in once winds hit 40 mph. Many businesses around Thomasville are boarded up with sandbags around the doors in anticipation of more tropical weather.

Tift County

A power pole is down just inside Colquitt County blocking all of Highway 319.

1504 Highway 82 West - Billboard over a pole

555 Vanceville County Line Road - Tree down

22nd Street & North Ridge - Tree down

Oak Street & Malcolm Street in Omega - Tree down (tree removed)

Doc Melton & Southern Avenue - Tree limb in road

Vanceville County Line Road & Baker Road - Tree down

Early Hutchinson & Upper Ty Ty Road - Tree down

183 Kell Road - Lines Down

Crescent Drive & Madison Avenue - Lines Down

8th Street & Wilson - Tree down

183 Kell Road - Lines down & pole damaged

1504 Highway 82 West - Lines down

12th & Central - Tree down

541 Tifton El Dorado Rd. - Tree down

Highway 125 at Tift/Irwin County Line - Tree down with northbound lane blocked.

186 JR Wynn Rd. - Tree down

Sumner Rd & Twilley Rd - Tree down

King & MLK Rd - Power & Phone lines down

46 Old Brookfield Rd - Lines down

Lamar & New St. - Lines down

185 Kell Rd - Tree down

Kell & Bussell Rd - Tree down

41 North - 200 yards from Chula Brookfield Rd - tree down blocking road

Davis Rd. - Tree down

Southwell Blvd.,/Tech Drive - Tree on power line

