Power outages across South GA

So far, thousands of homes and businesses are without electricity as a result of Irma.

More than 125,000 customers mostly in coastal and south Georgia are without power after Hurricane Irma crossed over into the state overnight, bringing high winds and rain.

Georgia Power spokeswoman Holly Crawford said Monday the areas with the most outages are Glynn and Chatham counties. She says the utility company has about 3,400 employees on standby to respond.

Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses across Florida have lost power as Hurricane Irma moves over the state.

And utility officials say it will take weeks to restore electricity to everyone. Farther north, more than 100,000 are in the dark in Georgia.

