Colquitt Co. road blocked by power line

A downed power line is blocking traffic on US Highway 319 North, in Colquitt County. This area is between Norman Park and Omega.
Norman Park Police Chief Chuck Snyder told WALB that the road is not passable, so avoid this area for the time being.
