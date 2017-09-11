Colquitt Co. road blocked by power line - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Colquitt Co. road blocked by power line

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
A power transformer (Source: WALB) A power transformer (Source: WALB)
NORMAN PARK, GA (WALB) -

A downed power line is blocking traffic on US Highway 319 North, in Colquitt County. This area is between Norman Park and Omega.

Norman Park Police Chief Chuck Snyder told WALB that the road is not passable, so avoid this area for the time being.

