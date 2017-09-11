Georgia soldiers ready to respond to Irma's aftermath

28 soldiers from Georgia's Department of Defense are in Ashburn ready to respond once Irma hits.More >>
Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.More >>
Sylvester residents now have more than 1,800 sand bags filled by city crews and volunteers. By 10:30 Sunday the filled about 160 sand bags for residents who want to protect their home from potential flooding.More >>
As hurricane Irma lands in Florida, one Floridian is thankful to be in Georgia. Florida resident John Elliott evacuated from Fort Lauderdale Florida ahead of hurricane Irma.More >>
One Florida evacuee from Hurricane Irma is now taking shelter in Albany. Paul McCarthy, 72, has lived in Saint Augustine, Florida for 12 years. He said he has never seen a hurricane this large in his life.More >>
