LIST: 2017 hurricane names

Is your name on the list of hurricane names? (Source: Pixabay)

The National Hurricane Center already has determined the names of tropical cyclones that originate in the Atlantic until 2022.

Check out the lists below:

2017

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harvey

Irma (active)

Jose (active)

Katia

Lee

Maria

Nate

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

Xina

York

Zelda

2018

Aletta

Bud

Carlotta

Daniel

Emilia

Fabio

Gilma

Hector

Ileana

John

Kristy

Lane

Miriam

Norman

Olivia

Paul

Rosa

Sergio

Tara

Vicente

Willa

Xavier

Yolanda

Zeke

2019

Alvin

Barbara

Cosme

Dalila

Erick

Flossie

Gil

Henriette

Ivo

Juliette

Kiko

Lorena

Mario

Narda

Octave

Priscilla

Raymond

Sonia

Tico

Velma

Wallis

Xina

York

Zelda

2020

Amanda

Boris

Cristina

Douglas

Elida

Fausto

Genevieve

Hernan

Iselle

Julio

Karina

Lowell

Marie

Norbert

Odalys

Polo

Rachel

Simon

Trudy

Vance

Winnie

Xavier

Yolanda

Zeke

2021

Andres

Blanca

Carlos

Dolores

Enrique

Felicia

Guillermo

Hilda

Ignacio

Jimena

Kevin

Linda

Marty

Nora

Olaf

Pamela

Rick

Sandra

Terry

Vivian

Waldo

Xina

York

Zelda

2022

Agatha

Blas

Celia

Darby

Estelle

Frank

Georgette

Howard

Ivette

Javier

Kay

Lester

Madeline

Newton

Orlene

Paine

Roslyn

Seymour

Tina

Virgil

Winifred

Xavier

Yolanda

Zeke

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!