Florida evacuee helps Leesburg friend protect his home from Irma

As hurricane Irma lands in Florida, one Floridian is thankful to be in Georgia. Florida resident John Elliott evacuated from Fort Lauderdale Florida ahead of hurricane Irma.More >>
One Florida evacuee from Hurricane Irma is now taking shelter in Albany. Paul McCarthy, 72, has lived in Saint Augustine, Florida for 12 years. He said he has never seen a hurricane this large in his life.More >>
As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head. And in the south, we offer southern hospitality. Below is a list that includes links to places to stay in the area for evacuees.More >>
Do you know what storm surge is? Or wind shear? When it comes to hurricane survival, knowing is half the battle.More >>
The National Hurricane Center already has determined the names of tropical cyclones that originate in the Atlantic until 2022.More >>
