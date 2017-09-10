Florida evacuee takes refuge at Albany hotel

Country Inn and Suites on Nottingham Way (Source: WALB)

One Florida evacuee from Hurricane Irma is now taking shelter in Albany.

Paul McCarthy, 72, has lived in Saint Augustine, Florida for 12 years.

McCarthy said he has never seen a hurricane this large in his life.

He first tried to stay in Valdosta and Tallahassee, but then booked his room at the Country Inn and Suites in Albany Tuesday.

McCarthy and seven family members arrived in The Good Life City on Thursday.

"Well, I feel sorry for the poor people that got hit really hard and are going to get hit really hard. It looks like Saint Augustine won't get a direct hit, but we're still concerned because we live on a barrier island," said McCarthy.

McCarthy said he is also praying for Floridians to be safe during the storm.

