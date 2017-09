Dougherty County Government, City of Albany, Dougherty County Emergency Management, and GEMA will hold a press conference Sunday at 6 p.m.

It will be held at the Dougherty County Government Center, located at 222 Pine Ave Albany, Georgia, in room 100.

Officials will be discussing updated storm preparations and resources.

