Southwest Georgia Regional Airport closes, cancels flights ahead of Irma

Officials with the City of Albany announced Sunday afternoon that flights with the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport Delta Air Lines will be canceled ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WALB)

Officials with the City of Albany announced Sunday afternoon that flights with the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport Delta Air Lines will be canceled ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Five flights have been canceled, the last flight is the 6 p.m. flight.

All flights for Monday have been canceled and the terminal will be closed.

The airfield will close after the 6 p.m. flight Monday and reopen Tuesday with the first flight leaving at 8 a.m.

For more information and/or questions on Delta flights, please contact Delta at 1.800.221.1212.

Keep up with weather on the go!

For real time updates on weather in your area, download the WALB News and Weather apps.

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Facebook and Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.