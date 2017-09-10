Social media post claims sniper targeting drivers in Grady Count - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Social media post claims sniper targeting drivers in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, GA (WALB) -

The Grady County Sheriff’s Department is reassuring residents after a Facebook post claimed a sniper was targeting people at a gas station.

Sheriff Harry Young said deputies were called out to the 2300 block of Highway 319 South around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, but said they found no evidence of a sniper.

Investigators said they don’t know if the small caliber bullet hit the vehicle in Georgia or if it happened in Florida.

They believe someone would've had to been standing directly in front of that car for the bullet to go in the way that it did. 

A resident posted on Facebook around 6  a.m. Sunday that someone shot an AR15 at multiple cars on US 319 at Thomasville Road.

He claims a bullet when through his wife’s car, nearly hitting his 3-year-old daughter.

According to Young, deputies interviewed businesses and drivers nearby, and nobody heard anything relating to gun shots. 

Young said no injuries were reported, and the bullet did not enter the car other than going in the hood. 

