South GA officials call for voluntary evacuations of mobile home - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

South GA officials call for voluntary evacuations of mobile homes

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Several Emergency Management Agencies across South Georgia are issuing voluntary evacuations ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WALB) Several Emergency Management Agencies across South Georgia are issuing voluntary evacuations ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WALB)
WALB -

Several Emergency Management Agencies across South Georgia are issuing voluntary evacuations ahead of Hurricane Irma.

We are updating a list of shelters here.

Coffee County:

A Red Cross Shelter will be opening at 200 South Madison Avenue. A list of Good Samaritan Shelters are coming in soon.

Colquitt County:

The City of Moultrie posted an update on shelters on their Facebook page.

Dougherty County:

Residents are encouraged to be off the roads by 5 p.m.

Lee County:

Here is a list of Good Samaritan Shelters in Lee County.

Mitchell County:

  • Good Samaritan – Pelham First Baptist Church
  • Good Samaritan -  Mitchell County High School in Camilla (opens at 2) today – must bring all essential needs
  • Good Samaritan – Sale City Community Center

Thomas County:

There is one Red Cross shelter opening at the New Covenant Church at 1 p.m. Sunday. The capacity is 150. A disaster response team has been requested and is on the way to that shelter.

Worth County:

A curfew is in place from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. If you are in need of a Comfort Station or Good Samaritan shelter, contact Worth County EMA at 229-776-8223. If the line is busy and you cannot get through call 911 at 229-776-8219. IF WE DON’T KNOW YOU HAVE A NEED WE CAN’T OPEN ADDITIONAL RESOURCES.

Keep up with weather on the go!

For real time updates on weather in your area, download the WALB News and Weather apps.

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Facebook and Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • School closures ahead of Hurricane Irma

    School closures ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Sunday, September 10 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-09-10 16:36:16 GMT
    Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials. (Source: WALB)Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials. (Source: WALB)

    Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.

    More >>

    Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: 12 p.m. update on Hurricane Irma

    FIRST ALERT: 12 p.m. update on Hurricane Irma

    Sunday, September 10 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-09-10 16:32:28 GMT
    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking. (Source: WALB)Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking. (Source: WALB)

    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.

    More >>

    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.

    More >>

  • Business closures in SWGA ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Business closures in SWGA ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Sunday, September 10 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-10 16:15:29 GMT
    Businesses across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma.  WALB  will update this list as we receive word from officials. (Source: WALB)Businesses across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma.  WALB  will update this list as we receive word from officials. (Source: WALB)

    Businesses across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma.  WALB  will update this list as we receive word from officials.

    More >>

    Businesses across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma.  WALB  will update this list as we receive word from officials.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly