South GA officials call for voluntary evacuations of mobile homes

Several Emergency Management Agencies across South Georgia are issuing voluntary evacuations ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Coffee County:

A Red Cross Shelter will be opening at 200 South Madison Avenue. A list of Good Samaritan Shelters are coming in soon.

Colquitt County:

The City of Moultrie posted an update on shelters on their Facebook page.

Dougherty County:

Residents are encouraged to be off the roads by 5 p.m.

Lee County:

Here is a list of Good Samaritan Shelters in Lee County.

Mitchell County:

Good Samaritan – Pelham First Baptist Church

Good Samaritan - Mitchell County High School in Camilla (opens at 2) today – must bring all essential needs

Good Samaritan – Sale City Community Center

Thomas County:

There is one Red Cross shelter opening at the New Covenant Church at 1 p.m. Sunday. The capacity is 150. A disaster response team has been requested and is on the way to that shelter.

Worth County:

A curfew is in place from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. If you are in need of a Comfort Station or Good Samaritan shelter, contact Worth County EMA at 229-776-8223. If the line is busy and you cannot get through call 911 at 229-776-8219. IF WE DON’T KNOW YOU HAVE A NEED WE CAN’T OPEN ADDITIONAL RESOURCES.

