Thomas Co. calls for voluntary evacuation of mobile homes, update Irma preps

Officials in Thomas County met Sunday morning to talk about their updated plans for Irma.

Officials are asking those who live in mobile homes to voluntarily evacuate to a more sturdy shelter. We have a list of shelters here.

"For the number of people we have to shelter no one will do it better than the churches," said Chris Jones, Thomas County EMA Director.

There are 4,000 people in mobile homes and Thomas County so possibly around 8,000 people to shelter.

"We haven't had a wind event like this in a long time so we don't know how our facilities will hold up," said Jones.

The Flash foods on 319 and Pinetree now has fuel. The Circle K on 84 has fuel. Pavo gas stations also have gas.

Archbold has emptied the hospital out and now has 139 beds available. They are bringing supplies in around 6 p.m. and they are housing them at the ACC because it's on a generator. Many staff will be sleeping overnight.

Sandbag update: 3,000 have been given out since Saturday when they started. The hours of operation Sunday are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are 3,000 left they are being given out at 244 County Farm Rd.

The staging area for post storm will be at the Thomas County Central Stadium. The operation center will open post storm at the school board meeting room. 

Sustained winds of 40 mph is when they will start pulling crews off the roads. This could be for six hours eight hours we don't know. However long the sustained winds are at 40 mph is how long crews will be off the road. This is different than what they've ever done before. 

There is one Red Cross shelter opening at the New Covenant Church at 1 p.m. Sunday. The capacity is 150. A disaster response team has been requested and is on the way to that shelter.

First Baptist is a Good Samaritan shelter open right now. They have about 30 people.

