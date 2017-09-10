South GA authorities issue curfews due to weather

About 1:00PM Monday, Georgia Power said it is deploying 3,400 personnel to restore power as quickly and safely as possible following Irma.More >>
Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.More >>
Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said Monday that his office stands ready to assist Georgia residents with any claims arising from Hurricane Irma, including a toll-free claims assistance line, and plans to have insurance experts in the area in the event of a storm.More >>
As Irma passes into Georgia, we are collecting damage reports from the counties in our coverage area, and listing them here.More >>
