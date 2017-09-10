South GA authorities issue curfews due to weather - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South GA authorities issue curfews due to weather

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Officials across South Georgia issued curfews (Source: WALB) Officials across South Georgia issued curfews (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Officials across South Georgia have started to issue curfews because of Hurricane Irma, which became a tropical storm Monday.

Bainbridge:

City-wide curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.

Ben Hill County:

A curfew has been issued from 9 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday.

Calhoun County:

Curfew in place from 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday

Coffee County:

Curfew in place until 11 a.m. Tuesday

Colquitt County:

Curfew in place from 8 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday

Dawson:

Curfew in place from 11 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday. 

Doerun:

Curfew in place from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Early County:

Curfew in place until midnight tonight.

Lee County:

The City of Leesburg and Lee County officials have issued a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday through 9 p.m. Monday.

Lowndes County:

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Department and Valdosta Police Department on Monday morning issued a curfew requiring that "citizens should remain off local roads, streets and bridges until further notice."

Moultrie:

Curfew in place from 8 p.m. Sunday night until 6 a.m. Tuesday

Pelham:

Curfew will be imposed from 10 p.m. Sunday - 8 p.m. Monday.

Randolph County:

Residents are encouraged to be in their homes from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.

Thomas County:

Extended to 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday 

Turner County:

Residents will need to be in their homes until 8 p.m. Monday.

Worth County:

Curfew issued from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • The Latest: Electric companies get pollution waivers

  • Georgia Power: 410,000+ customers without power

  • School closures due to Irma

