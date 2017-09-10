Officials in South GA issue curfews ahead of Irma - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials in South GA issue curfews ahead of Irma

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Officials across South Georgia have started to issue curfews ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WALB)
TURNER CO., GA (WALB) -

Officials across South Georgia have started to issue curfews ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Turner County:

Residents will need to be in their homes at 8 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.

Worth County:

Curfew begins at 9 p.m.

