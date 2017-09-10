Officials in South GA issue curfews ahead of Irma

Officials across South Georgia have started to issue curfews ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WALB)

Turner County:

Residents will need to be in their homes at 8 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.

Worth County:

Curfew begins at 9 p.m.

