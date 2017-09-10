Dougherty Co. EMA holds press conference on updated Irma plans

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

There are some issues over the ownership of the Government Center in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Leaders with the City of Albany and Dougherty County will be holding a press conference Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Officials from the both city and county governments, the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency will be in attendance.

The conference is being held to go over preparations and updates on Hurricane Irma.

It will be televised on WALB NBC and ABC and streamed live online, in the WALB News app and on the WALB Facebook page.

Keep up with weather on the go!

For real time updates on weather in your area, download the WALB News and Weather apps.

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Facebook and Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.