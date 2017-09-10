Dougherty Co. EMA holds press conference on updated Irma plans - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Dougherty Co. EMA holds press conference on updated Irma plans

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

There are some issues over the ownership of the Government Center in Albany. (Source: WALB) There are some issues over the ownership of the Government Center in Albany. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Leaders with the City of Albany and Dougherty County will be holding a press conference Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Officials from the both city and county governments, the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency will be in attendance.

The conference is being held to go over preparations and updates on Hurricane Irma.

It will be televised on WALB NBC and ABC and streamed live online, in the WALB News app and on the WALB Facebook page.

Keep up with weather on the go!

For real time updates on weather in your area, download the WALB News and Weather apps.

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Facebook and Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: 10 a.m. update on Hurricane Irma

    FIRST ALERT: 10 a.m. update on Hurricane Irma

    Sunday, September 10 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-09-10 14:46:12 GMT
    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking. (Source: WALB)Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking. (Source: WALB)

    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.

    More >>

    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.

    More >>

  • School closures ahead of Hurricane Irma

    School closures ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Sunday, September 10 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-09-10 14:23:30 GMT
    Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials. (Source: WALB)Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials. (Source: WALB)

    Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.

    More >>

    Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.

    More >>

  • Places to stay ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Places to stay ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Sunday, September 10 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-09-10 14:14:45 GMT
    List of shelters in South Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma (Source: WALB)List of shelters in South Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma (Source: WALB)

    As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head. And in the south, we offer southern hospitality. Below is a list that includes links to places to stay in the area for evacuees.

    More >>

    As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head. And in the south, we offer southern hospitality. Below is a list that includes links to places to stay in the area for evacuees.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly