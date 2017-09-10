Albany businesses board up windows ahead of Irma

The windows were boarded up (Source: WALB)

Some businesses in Albany are playing it safe ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Employees at T.J. Maxx boarded up its storefront windows.

Shoppers said the precautions surprised them, but they agree it's a good idea to be prepared.

"I thought that they were remodeling because they had a lot of work going on inside, but apparently they're getting ready for the storm," said shopper Anna Lee Griffin.

Workers also posted signs that said they're still open but are simply getting ready for the storm.

"I didn't think it was for the storm. I was surprised," said shopper Allison Romanesk. 'I mean I guess it's good. Better safe than sorry."

The Albany Mall will also be closed Monday and Tuesday.

