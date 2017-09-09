Garbage collection changes for Albany

You have one more shot before Monday at getting your debris picked up if you live in Albany.

Residents can put any loose debris in the yard curbside for pick-up Sunday morning.

City residents who have their normal weekly solid waste collection on Monday will have their garbage picked-up Sunday.

You have until noon to take it to the landfill.

