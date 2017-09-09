South Georgia hospital houses Savannah evacuees

South Georgia medical centers are taking in patients from dangerous areas in the path of the storm.

The Crisp Regional Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is housing more than 50 Savannah nursing home patients.

Hospital leaders said they did leave several emergency beds open.

They said they are working to make sure the visitors have everything they need.

"Our staff has been great, they have pitched in, making their rounds with them, pitching in delivering meds, making sure they have everything that they need," said nurse Barbara Mitchell.

Staff from Savannah have also traveled to the center to stay with their patients.

