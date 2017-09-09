Evacuees enjoy tailgating at Chehaw - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Evacuees enjoy tailgating at Chehaw

By Cameron Martinez, Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Chehaw park held a tailgate for evacuees on Saturday.

Campers and evacuees gathered around a stage to enjoy live music, cornhole, and other fun activities.

Both residents and evacuees brought lawn chairs and snacks.

Organizers said they wanted a fun event to keep people's minds off the storm.

