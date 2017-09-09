Colquitt Co. issues voluntary evacuation ahead of Irma

Officials in Colquitt County have issued a county-wide voluntary evacuation.

Forecasts are predicting Category 1 Hurricane conditions in Moultrie / Colquitt County beginning early Monday morning throughout Monday evening. These conditions include 75mph sustained winds with gusts up to 100mph. Forecasts are also calling for torrential rains up to 6-10 inches. If you do not feel safe sheltering in your home under these conditions, you are advised to seek shelter elsewhere within the next 24 hours.

MORE: See a list of shelters in Southwest Georgia if you are looking to evacuate Colquitt County.

Officials urge anyone staying in Colquitt County during the storm to seek shelter in a sturdy structure and to keep the following in mind:

E-911: If you observe or sustain personal or property damage, please dial 911. If you observe or sustain non-emergency events (such as a power outage), please contact your power company. Please do not tie up E-911 emergency phone lines with non-emergency calls.

Reporting power outages: For Colquitt EMC, call 1-800-217-9104. For Georgia Power, call 1-888-891-0938. For City of Moultrie, call 229-668-6000. Georgia Power also has online power outage reporting.

Downed trees or water over roads: Call the County Road & Bridge department at 229-616-7480.

Solid Waste Pick-Up: Neither Colquitt County nor the city of Moultrie will run solid waste pick-up routes on Monday.If able, your cans will be collected on Tuesday, along with the regular Tuesday route. The Colquitt County landfill / transfer station will not be open on Monday.

Law enforcement and emergency response officials will hold a final meeting tomorrow (Sunday) at 2:00pm. At the conclusion of that meeting, we will issue additional information concerning the storm.

