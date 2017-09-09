Gas prices rise around I-75 in Tifton

Florida and Georgia evacuees, affected by Hurricane Irma may notice higher gas prices near Interstate 75.

One evacuee from Sanibel Island Florida paid nearly $3 per gallon of regular gas.

Patricia Young, 81, has lived in Sanibel Island for 15 years.

She said she doesn't mind paying more for gas as long as she can be safe.

Now she's in Tifton bouncing between two hotels over the next four days.

She brought her two dogs, Siri and Wookie Too, along with enough food, water and clothes for two weeks.

Young says she's saying her prayers for all those affected by Irma.

"Oh well, I'm just hoping I have a house to go back to. It does not look good for Sanibel and Fort Myers," said Young.

Young said she wants to return to her Florida home by Friday.

