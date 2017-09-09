25 dogs evacuated from Florida business ahead of Hurricane Irma

Kimberly Prescott, Chief Marketing Officer at Geek Dawgs, said several of the dogs they evacuated are boarded there. (Source: WALB)

People are not the only ones taking refuge from Irma's path.

A business from Valrico, Florida evacuated 25 dogs, including 6 puppies who are only 7 days old.

Kimberly Prescott, Chief Marketing Officer at Geek Dawgs, said it breeds American bulldogs, and several of the dogs they evacuated are boarded there.

The group stopped in Ashburn on their way to Nashville, Tennessee to escape the hurricane.

Prescott said she had to find an RV and a trailer, both air conditioned, on short notice to help save the dogs.

"(My clients) stepped up and they paid me within four hours so I could go buy these two RVs," said Prescott. "I'm very, very grateful for my position, but not everybody has that capacity to have those kind of means to do so."

Prescott said she didn't know how long their trip was going to take, but they left Wednesday night.

She said they planned to stop twice a day to feed and walk all the dogs, which she said takes a couple hours.

