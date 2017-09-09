Albany crews search lake for man after boat capsizes

Two people who were also in the boat have been accounted for. Right now, AFD does not know how many people were originally in the boat. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Fire Department has activated a dive team to search for one person unaccounted for after a boat capsized in Lake Chehaw near Cromartie Beach Rd.

The person AFD is searching for has not been identified, but Deputy Fire Chief Sebon Burns says it is a male, 45, approximately 200 to 250 pounds.

Two people who were also in the boat have been accounted for. Right now, AFD does not know how many people were originally in the boat.

The original call came in around 5:20 p.m.

Dispatch said the Albany Police Department responded as well.

AFD says they are turning this search over to the DNR.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it comes in.

