Dougherty Co. emergency officials urge non-essential service businesses to shut down early

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Dougherty County emergency officials urge non-essential service businesses should shut down and release employees for safe travels home by 3 p.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. at the very latest, and to stay closed on Monday to ensure the safety of their employees.

For all Dougherty County media inquiries/storm updates, please contact Candace Reese, Public Information Officer (PIO) at (470) 231.8819 or CReese@dougherty.ga.us.

