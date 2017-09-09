Dougherty Co. emergency officials urge non-essential service businesses to shut down early

Dougherty County emergency officials urge non-essential service businesses should shut down and release employees for safe travels home by 3 p.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. at the very latest, and to stay closed on Monday to ensure the safety of their employees.

For all Dougherty County media inquiries/storm updates, please contact Candace Reese, Public Information Officer (PIO) at (470) 231.8819 or CReese@dougherty.ga.us.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!