Many Albany businesses are running out of emergency supplies

Many Albany residents and Irma evacuees are pushing empty carts out of Lowe's.

"We were looking for generators but they're gone and we needed to get some light bulbs in case we don't lose our electricity," said Nacy Willis.

Like several others, Willis and her husband Clint didn't have much luck getting those items.

Luckily, they do have a motor home with a generator.

"It's just been people frantically getting the supplies that they needed," said Chad Stavey.

"Since it was unexpected we didn't have a contingency plan," said Stavey.

Willis also invited evacuees to stay with her.

Having experienced Hurricane Donna, which was packed with 160 mph winds in the 60's, she's taking the Irma warnings very seriously and she asks others to heed to them.

"Texas storm the governor said write your name in a magic marker on your arm with your social security number so if your body is found, and he said get out, and I believe that," said Willis.

Willis will also be volunteering at the Red Cross shelter in Albany this evening.

