Volunteers filled hundreds of sand bags ahead of Hurricane Irma

Dozens of Albany and Dougherty County volunteers filled bags with sand Saturday afternoon.

Albany Georgia Storm Recovery group joined forces with Dougherty County Public Works Department.

Volunteers put together more than 800 sandbags.

One volunteer was Jaelon Blakely a Lee County High School football player who stopped by this morning to pickup bags for his family, but he decided to stick around to help his community.

"I'm just going to put my life and everybody else's life in God's hands and hope that we all stay safe. It will help your soul for you to come out here and make you feel better helping people," said Blakely

Several residents were shocked to find out the sandbags were free.

Volunteers plan to hand out hundreds of sand bags as long as there is a need.

If you need some, you can stop by Dougherty County Public Works Department located at 2100 Habersham Road.

