Florida evacuee makes it safely to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

Around 150 cots await for evacuees at ABAC's Gressette Gym (Source: WALB)

More than 50 Florida and Georgia evacuees have fled to an American Red Cross Disaster Relief Shelter in Tifton.

Jeanette Sanchez, 24, evacuated from Arcadia, Florida, a place she's called home for nearly 20 years. Now she's at the Gressette Gymnasium at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College or A-Back in Tifton.

"I'm just really terrified of the hurricane because I've been through Hurricane Charlie," said Sanchez.

Her mother and siblings just got in around two this morning. They drove six hours through the night on Friday.

"I'm glad that I'm here at a shelter and I know that I'm safe here," said Sanchez.

This is her first time evacuating Florida. She said she's thankful for calling the American Red Cross to find a place to stay.

"We tried looking for a hotel but they were all booked," said Sanchez.

But American Red Cross volunteers like Connie Fleetwood help Sanchez and her family feel welcome when they need a place to call home.

"We are American Red Cross Volunteers and we go wherever the need is," said Fleetwood.

Fleetwood and her husband have been helping with disaster relief for five years. Irma is their 15th storm.

"This time what they really need are shelter workers and we're willing to do that too, if we have to," said Fleetwood.

With 150 cots set up in the gym Fleetwood says she knows this storm calls for many volunteers. And she wants to make an impact.

"This is the way to make every day count," said Fleetwood.

Now Fleetwood and Sanchez are waiting for Irma to strike.

"It's just terrifying to know going back hopefully everything is like fine," said Sanchez.

Volunteers said this shelter is expected to remain open until the end of next week.

The American Red Cross Volunteers are asking for towels and wash cloths to provide to those staying at Gressette Gym in Tifton.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!