Lee Co. officials to host press conference ahead of Irma - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. officials to host press conference ahead of Irma

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Connect
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Lee County officials are hosting a press conference ahead of Hurricane Irma.

It will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the main fire station on Highway 195 in Lee County.

Fire Chief EMA Director, David Forrester will be speaking.

They are planning on opening more shelters in Lee County for people that live in mobile homes.

