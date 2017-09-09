Lee Co. officials to host press conference ahead of Irma

Lee County officials are hosting a press conference ahead of Hurricane Irma.

It will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the main fire station on Highway 195 in Lee County.

Fire Chief EMA Director, David Forrester will be speaking.

They are planning on opening more shelters in Lee County for people that live in mobile homes.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!