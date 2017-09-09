Good Samaritan shelters to open in Lee Co. ahead of Irma

EMA Director David Forrester said he encourages people to call the EOC with Irma questions. (Source: WALB)

Lee Co. Emergency Management Agency activated the Emergency Operations Center at the Lee County Jail. (Source: WALB)

Lee County is under a local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Its Emergency Management Agency activated the Emergency Operations Center at the Lee County Jail Saturday.

EMA Director David Forrester said he encourages people to call the EOC with Irma questions instead of flooding the 911 call center.

Forrester said first responders will not be able to respond to calls when windspeeds are higher than 45 miles per hour.

"Certainly, we've got to look after the safety of first responders," said Forrester. "As calls come in, during that period, they certainly will be prioritized. If it's something that's life threatening, we will make a decision to respond."

Lee County residents who have questions for the EOC should call (229) 759-6051 or (229) 759-6052.

Lee County officials are also encouraging mobile home residents to seek safe shelter.

Two Good Samaritan shelters will open Sunday, September 10, in Lee County.

First Baptist Church of Leesburg, 135 Main Street, Leesburg will open Sunday at 7 p.m. with 25 to 30 cots for mobile home residents seeking refuge. Residents should call (229) 255-8102 to make arrangements to stay.

First Baptist Church of Albany, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, will open Sunday at 7 p.m. as well.

For more information on Irma preparations in Lee County, click here.

