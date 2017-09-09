Good Samaritan shelters to open in Lee Co. ahead of Irma

Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.More >>
Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.More >>
Dozens of Albany and Dougherty County volunteers filled bags with sand Saturday afternoon.More >>
Dozens of Albany and Dougherty County volunteers filled bags with sand Saturday afternoon.More >>
EMA Director David Forrester said he encourages people to call the EOC with Irma questions instead of flooding the 911 call center.More >>
EMA Director David Forrester said he encourages people to call the EOC with Irma questions instead of flooding the 911 call center.More >>
As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head. And in the south, we offer southern hospitality. Below is a list that includes links to places to stay in the area for evacuees.More >>
As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head. And in the south, we offer southern hospitality. Below is a list that includes links to places to stay in the area for evacuees.More >>
Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.More >>
Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.More >>