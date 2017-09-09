Business closures in SWGA due to Irma

Businesses across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials. (Source: WALB)

WALB will update this list as we receive updates from officials.

BUSINESS CLOSINGS AND CHANGES AHEAD OF IRMA:

Albany:

City of Albany Solid Waste Division will be picking up garbage for households with regular Monday pickups on Sunday and commercial dumpsters will be collected over the weekend.

City offices and Municipal Court will be closed Monday.

All Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany units & administrative offices will be closed on Monday.

Porterfield Day School will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Preschool Academy Learning Center will be closed on Monday.

Precious Hands Development Center will be closed on Monday.

Petty's Preschool Daycare and Learning Center will be closed on Monday.

PREP Academy of Learning will be closed on Monday.

The Albany Mall will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

The Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Housing Authority will be closed on Monday.

Albany Dermatology Clinic will be closed on Monday

Pediatric Dentistry, LLC will be closed Monday.

MCLB will be closing Sunday at midnight and remain closed Monday.

Girls Incorporated of Albany will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Romper Room Play School will be closed Monday.

Albany General Surgery, PC will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Albany Internal Medicine will be closed Monday.

Dougherty County:

Dougherty County officials have recommended that all non-essential service businesses should shut down & release employees for safe travels home by 3 p.m., 5 p.m. at the very latest.

The Dougherty County School Board meeting on Monday has been canceled.

Dougherty County - The start of the September Dougherty Superior Court Criminal Trial Term has been delayed until Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Creative World Child Care Center-East will be closed Monday

Friendship Child Care Learning Center will be closed on Monday

All Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the Albany area will be closed on Monday.

All four Childcare Network will be closed Monday.

Thrush Aircraft will be closed on Monday.

Ben Hill County:

Fitzgerald, GA - American Blanching/Golden Boy Foods closed Saturday-Tuesday morning. Will reopen at noon Tuesday.

Coffee County:

Offices of non-essential personnel will be closed at the Coffee County Courthouse and the City of Douglas.

Transwaste will not run Monday’s route but if conditions allow will resume normal services Tuesday.

Colquitt County:

Colquitt County School Board meeting for Monday has been canceled.

Grady County:

County offices will be closed Monday, but essential personnel will be on the job.

Lee County:

All Chick-Fil-A restaurants will be closed on Monday.

Wee-Kare DayCare & Preschool

City of Leesburg offices will be closed Monday.

Kidsville USA Child Care will be closed on Monday (Both locations)

Lowndes County:

Mitchell County

Keystone's Fresh Processing Plant will not operate Monday night shift and Tuesday day shift. Further Processing will not operate Tuesday day shift and Tuesday night shift. Employees in non-plant production departments are encouraged to contact their department leadership for direction regarding their schedules.

Moultrie:

Sanderson Farms will be closed Monday.

Stewart County:

Offices of non-essential personnel of the Stewart County Commission will be closed on Monday.

Sumter County:

Americus - All non-essential city offices will be closed on Monday.

Americus - Bright Beginnings Preschool, at FUMC will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Thomas County:

All administrative offices will be closed on Monday. The offices that provide 24-hour emergency services will be open and staffed.

City of Thomasville Council meeting on Monday has been canceled.

Tift County:

City of Tifton offices will be closed Monday with the exception of Public Safety and Public Works departments.

Miss Daisy's Darlings Pre-K will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Miss Daisy's Darlings Development Center will be closed on Monday.

Mother's Love Child Care Center and Mother's Love, Too! will be closed Monday.

City of Tifton Utility Payment System is currently offline. Customers will not be able to pay any City of Tifton utility bills until Tuesday at 9:00 a. m. City Hall is also closed Monday.

Ware County:

Serta Simmons Bedding’s Waycross plant will be closed Monday, September 11. Employees should check the employee call-in line for future updates.

Worth County:

Sylvester - Small Kidz Daycare and Learning Center, INC. will be closed on Monday.

Sylvester - Miss Georgee’s Play-Kare, INC. will be closed Monday.

Across South Georgia:

Head Start Child Development Council Centers in Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Dougherty, Lee, Mitchell, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties will be closed on Monday.

All offices of Southwest Georgia Community Action Council, Inc. will be closed Monday.

The YMCA in Albany and Leesburg will be closed on Monday.

Phoebe Physicians outpatient clinics will be closed on Monday.

