Business closures in SWGA ahead of Hurricane Irma

Businesses across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials. (Source: WALB)

WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.

BUSINESS CLOSING AND CHANGES AHEAD OF IRMA:

Albany:

City of Albany Solid Waste Division will be picking up garbage for households with regular Monday pickups on Sunday and commercial dumpsters will be collected over the weekend.

All Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany units & administrative offices will be closed on Monday.

Porterfield Day School will be closed on Monday.

Preschool Academy Learning Center will be closed on Monday.

Precious Hands Development Center will be closed on Monday.

Petty's Preschool Daycare and Learning Center will be closed on Monday.

PREP Academy of Learning will be closed on Monday.

Dougherty County:

The Dougherty County School Board meeting on Monday has been canceled.

Dougherty County - The start of the September Dougherty Superior Court Criminal Trial Term has been delayed until Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Ben Hill County:

Fitzgerald, GA - American Blanching/Golden Boy Foods closed Saturday-Tuesday morning. Will reopen at noon Tuesday.

Colquitt County:

Colquitt County School Board meeting for Monday has been canceled.

Grady County:

County offices will be closed Monday, but essential personnel will be on the job.

Lowndes County:

Stewart County:

Offices of non-essential personnel of the Stewart County Commission will be closed on Monday.

Sumter County:

Americus - Bright Beginnings Preschool, at FUMC will be closed on Monday.

Thomas County:

All administrative offices will be closed on Monday. The offices that provide 24-hour emergency services will be open and staffed.

Tift County:

Tifton-Tift County - Miss Daisy's Darlings Pre-K and Miss Daisy's Darlings Development Center will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Worth County:

Sylvester - Small Kidz Daycare and Learning Center, INC. will be closed on Monday.

Across South Georgia:

Head Start Child Development Council Centers in Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Dougherty, Lee, Mitchell, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties will be closed on Monday.

All offices of Southwest Georgia Community Action Council, Inc. will be closed Monday.

The YMCA in Albany and Leesburg will be closed on Monday.

Phoebe Physicians outpatient clinics will be closed on Monday.

