Business closures in SWGA ahead of Hurricane Irma

As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head. And in the south, we offer southern hospitality. Below is a list that includes links to places to stay in the area for evacuees.More >>
As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head. And in the south, we offer southern hospitality. Below is a list that includes links to places to stay in the area for evacuees.More >>
Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.More >>
Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.More >>
As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head.More >>
As Irma begins to head to land, Southwest Georgia is one of the first places evacuees from Florida and coastal Georgia will head.More >>
Lee County officials are hosting a press conference ahead of Hurricane Irma. It will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the main fire station on Highway 195 in Lee County.More >>
Lee County officials are hosting a press conference ahead of Hurricane Irma. It will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the main fire station on Highway 195 in Lee County.More >>
Businesses across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.More >>
Businesses across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.More >>