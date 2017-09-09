Albany and Dougherty Co. leaders host a press conference on Hurr - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Albany and Dougherty Co. leaders host a press conference on Hurricane Irma

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Connect
Officials discuss the updated plans for the area ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall. (Source: WALB) Officials discuss the updated plans for the area ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall. (Source: WALB)
Saturday morning, much of south Georgia was placed under a hurricane watch. (Source: WALB) Saturday morning, much of south Georgia was placed under a hurricane watch. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany and Dougherty County leaders came together for a news conference Saturday. 

It will be at noon at the Emergency Operations Center on Pine Avenue in downtown Albany.

Officials will be discussing the updated plans for the area ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall.

As of Saturday morning, much of south Georgia was placed under a hurricane watch.

Friday the Governor Nathan deal included all of South Georgia in the state of emergency ahead of the storm's impact.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • School and administrative office closures ahead of Hurricane Irma

    School and administrative office closures ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Saturday, September 9 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-09-09 16:06:01 GMT
    Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma.  (Source: WALB)Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma.  (Source: WALB)

    Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.

    More >>

    Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.

    More >>

  • Sweet Grass Dairy to host Hurricane relief fundraising event with featured burger

    Sweet Grass Dairy to host Hurricane relief fundraising event with featured burger

    Saturday, September 9 2017 10:45 AM EDT2017-09-09 14:45:48 GMT
    10% of sales on the bourbon bacon jam and pimento cheese burger will go to Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief. (Source: Sweet Grass Dairy)10% of sales on the bourbon bacon jam and pimento cheese burger will go to Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief. (Source: Sweet Grass Dairy)

    Hundreds of evacuees are making their way to Thomasville, fleeing from Hurricane Irma. Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop is planning to help those displaced by hosting a fundrasing event tomorrow. 

    More >>

    Hundreds of evacuees are making their way to Thomasville, fleeing from Hurricane Irma. Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop is planning to help those displaced by hosting a fundrasing event tomorrow. 

    More >>

  • Q&A: Answering your Irma questions

    Q&A: Answering your Irma questions

    Saturday, September 9 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-09-09 14:14:20 GMT
    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking. (Source: WALB)Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking. (Source: WALB)

    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.

    More >>

    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly