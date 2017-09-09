Albany and Dougherty Co. leaders host a press conference on Hurricane Irma

Saturday morning, much of south Georgia was placed under a hurricane watch. (Source: WALB)

Officials discuss the updated plans for the area ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall. (Source: WALB)

Albany and Dougherty County leaders came together for a news conference Saturday.

It will be at noon at the Emergency Operations Center on Pine Avenue in downtown Albany.

Officials will be discussing the updated plans for the area ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall.

As of Saturday morning, much of south Georgia was placed under a hurricane watch.

Friday the Governor Nathan deal included all of South Georgia in the state of emergency ahead of the storm's impact.

