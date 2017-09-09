Albany and Dougherty Co. leaders host a press conference on Hurricane Irma

Schools across South Georgia are closing ahead of Hurricane Irma. WALB will update this list as we receive word from officials.More >>
Hundreds of evacuees are making their way to Thomasville, fleeing from Hurricane Irma. Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop is planning to help those displaced by hosting a fundrasing event tomorrow.
Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.
The national guard is headed to Douglas. They will be housed at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Douglas. They expect 500 national guard armory men and women.
"It's just the anticipation of not knowing," said Jill Hobbs, a Coffee County Resident. One Coffee County resident is not worried about flooding with Hurricane Irma, but more so the potential wind damage. Coffee County is one of 94 counties under a state of emergency.
