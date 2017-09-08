Magnolia pet resort hosts animals of evacuees - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Magnolia pet resort hosts animals of evacuees

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany is offering places to bring your pets ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Magnolia Pet Resort wants evacuees to bring their pets there, especially since many hotels have strict animal policies. 

Magnolia manager, Jodi Senkbeil said the resort has plenty of safe places for your furry friends.

She got emotional talking about witnessing the heartbreak of being separated from your pet during severe weather like this.  

The resort is all about providing peace of mind for pet owners.

She said the resort has plenty of room for more animals.

"Just bring them, be safe, let us take care of them, let us step in for you," said Senkbeil.

The building is made of thick concrete and your pet will be very safe there.

If you would like to board your animal there,  you can contact  (229) 888-1340.

  Q&A: Answering your Irma questions

    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.

  Douglas school houses National Guard ahead of Irma

    The national guard is headed to Douglas. They will be housed at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Douglas. They expect 500 national guard armory men and women. 

  Coffee County prepares for Hurricane Irma

    "It's just the anticipation of not knowing," said Jill Hobbs, a Coffee County Resident. One Coffee County resident is not worried about flooding with Hurricane Irma, but more so the potential wind damage. Coffee County is one of 94 counties under a state of emergency. 

