Magnolia pet resort hosts animals of evacuees

Albany is offering places to bring your pets ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Magnolia Pet Resort wants evacuees to bring their pets there, especially since many hotels have strict animal policies.

Magnolia manager, Jodi Senkbeil said the resort has plenty of safe places for your furry friends.

She got emotional talking about witnessing the heartbreak of being separated from your pet during severe weather like this.

The resort is all about providing peace of mind for pet owners.

She said the resort has plenty of room for more animals.

"Just bring them, be safe, let us take care of them, let us step in for you," said Senkbeil.

The building is made of thick concrete and your pet will be very safe there.

If you would like to board your animal there, you can contact (229) 888-1340.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!