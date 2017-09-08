Sylvester auction house opens parking lot for RVs ahead of Irma - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sylvester auction house opens parking lot for RVs ahead of Irma

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

Many parking lots in Southwest Georgia were filled with Irma evacuees on Friday. 

Now, an auction company in Sylvester wants to welcome evacuees who have RVs and campers.

There are no hook ups so campers must be self-contained.

As of 4:30 Friday afternoon, the lot was pretty empty so there's plenty of space for evacuees.

Daniel Auction is located at 116 East Kelly Street in Sylvester. 

It will be available until there is no longer a need.

