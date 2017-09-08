Dougherty Co. Sheriff has warning for price gougers

The Dougherty County Sheriff wants folks in the gas business to know he's watching.

Sheriff Kevin Sproul wants to let drivers know they will be monitoring prices at the pump, looking for price gouging.

If gas stations do not comply with the emergency situation we are in as Hurricane Irma approaches, deputies will be gathering prices from gas stations around the county and will forward them to the Attorney General's Office and the Governors Office of Consumer Protection for prosecution or fines.

To report price gouging at the pump, you can call the Dougherty County Sheriff's office at 431-3259 up until midnight, or call 430-6503.

