Douglas school houses National Guard ahead of Irma

The national guard is headed to Douglas.

They will be housed at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Douglas.

They expect 500 national guard armory men and women.

The school will allow these folks to stay in the school's gym, which is currently empty right now.

They could be there helping until Tuesday after the storm is expected to pass through.

James Banks, Jr., Coffee County Assistant School Superintendent, said Coffee County officials want to protect Coffee County residents.

"The national guard army is here to give us assistance, to give us help in any capacity necessary to actually help accommodate situations that may call for help for senior citizens, students, stakeholders, etc.," said Banks.

Banks also said there are three churches and up to 12 schools that could open if needed throughout the weekend.

