Douglas school houses National Guard ahead of Irma

Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.More >>
The national guard is headed to Douglas. They will be housed at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Douglas. They expect 500 national guard armory men and women.More >>
"It's just the anticipation of not knowing," said Jill Hobbs, a Coffee County Resident. One Coffee County resident is not worried about flooding with Hurricane Irma, but more so the potential wind damage. Coffee County is one of 94 counties under a state of emergency.More >>
It's now too late to get home and flood insurance... but there are other options. Danny Ross, Douglas State Farm agent, said his office has been inundated with phone calls the past few days in preparation for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Albany is offering places to bring your pets ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
