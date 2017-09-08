Douglas school houses National Guard ahead of Irma - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Douglas school houses National Guard ahead of Irma

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Connect
Front entrance to GWC Freshman Campus (Source: WALB) Front entrance to GWC Freshman Campus (Source: WALB)
James Banks, Jr., Coffee County Assistant School Superintendent (Source: WALB) James Banks, Jr., Coffee County Assistant School Superintendent (Source: WALB)
George Washington Carver Freshman Campus (Source: WALB) George Washington Carver Freshman Campus (Source: WALB)
DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) -

The national guard is headed to Douglas.

They will be housed at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Douglas.

They expect 500 national guard armory men and women.

The school will allow these folks to stay in the school's gym, which is currently empty right now. 

They could be there helping until Tuesday after the storm is expected to pass through. 

James Banks, Jr., Coffee County Assistant School Superintendent, said Coffee County officials want to protect Coffee County residents. 

"The national guard army is here to give us assistance, to give us help in any capacity necessary to actually help accommodate situations that may call for help for senior citizens, students, stakeholders, etc.," said Banks. 

Banks also said there are three churches and up to 12 schools that could open if needed throughout the weekend. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Q&A: Answering your Irma questions

    Q&A: Answering your Irma questions

    Saturday, September 9 2017 12:33 AM EDT2017-09-09 04:33:10 GMT
    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking. (Source: WALB)Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking. (Source: WALB)

    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.

    More >>

    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.

    More >>

  • Douglas school houses National Guard ahead of Irma

    Douglas school houses National Guard ahead of Irma

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-09-09 03:55:17 GMT
    Front entrance to GWC Freshman Campus (Source: WALB)Front entrance to GWC Freshman Campus (Source: WALB)

    The national guard is headed to Douglas. They will be housed at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Douglas. They expect 500 national guard armory men and women. 

    More >>

    The national guard is headed to Douglas. They will be housed at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Douglas. They expect 500 national guard armory men and women. 

    More >>

  • Coffee County prepares for Hurricane Irma

    Coffee County prepares for Hurricane Irma

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-09-09 03:50:52 GMT
    Lake behind Hobbs home (Source: WALB)Lake behind Hobbs home (Source: WALB)

    "It's just the anticipation of not knowing," said Jill Hobbs, a Coffee County Resident. One Coffee County resident is not worried about flooding with Hurricane Irma, but more so the potential wind damage. Coffee County is one of 94 counties under a state of emergency. 

    More >>

    "It's just the anticipation of not knowing," said Jill Hobbs, a Coffee County Resident. One Coffee County resident is not worried about flooding with Hurricane Irma, but more so the potential wind damage. Coffee County is one of 94 counties under a state of emergency. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly