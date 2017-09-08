Coffee County prepares for Hurricane Irma - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Coffee County prepares for Hurricane Irma

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Connect
Lake behind Hobbs home (Source: WALB) Lake behind Hobbs home (Source: WALB)
Jill Hobbs, Coffee County Resident (Source: WALB) Jill Hobbs, Coffee County Resident (Source: WALB)
Steve Carver, Coffee County EMA Director (Source: WALB) Steve Carver, Coffee County EMA Director (Source: WALB)
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

"It's just the anticipation of not knowing," said Jill Hobbs, a Coffee County Resident.

One Coffee County resident is not worried about flooding with Hurricane Irma, but more so the potential wind damage.

Coffee County is one of 94 counties under a state of emergency. 

 "It's really weird going to the grocery store and not seeing any bread on the shelves," said Hobbs.

Jill Hobbs has lived in Coffee County for 30 years. She says this will be her third hurricane. 

"We're hoping it slows down before it gets here," said Hobbs.

Her two sons and grandchildren are evacuating tomorrow coming from south Florida and Hilton Head, South Carolina. 

"...Just probably anxious because you don't know what to expect," said Hobbs.

Steve Carver, Coffee County EMA Director, is advising people, like Hobbs, to prepare now while there's still time. 

"We ask that local residents limit travel as much as possible," said Carver.

Carver urges residents to stock up on non-perishable food and stay in a safe location. Right now, there is no evacuation notice for coffee county residents. 

"Secure any loose objects in your yard, around the outside of your house," explained Carver. 

Carver said he expects the wind to be gusting at high speeds.

And that's what Hobbs says she's most concerned about. 

"And then you have to worry about your roofs and windows and everything else," said Hobbs.

But for now, she says she'll wait until Hurricane Irma makes landfall to decide what she'll do next. 

Starting Sunday about a dozen volunteers will work the phones at the Emergency Operation Center in Coffee County.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Q&A: Answering your Irma questions

    Q&A: Answering your Irma questions

    Saturday, September 9 2017 12:33 AM EDT2017-09-09 04:33:10 GMT
    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking. (Source: WALB)Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking. (Source: WALB)

    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.

    More >>

    Hurricane Irma could impact South Georgia at the beginning of next week. Ahead of the storm, First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman is answering some of the questions you've been asking.

    More >>

  • Douglas school houses National Guard ahead of Irma

    Douglas school houses National Guard ahead of Irma

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-09-09 03:55:17 GMT
    Front entrance to GWC Freshman Campus (Source: WALB)Front entrance to GWC Freshman Campus (Source: WALB)

    The national guard is headed to Douglas. They will be housed at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Douglas. They expect 500 national guard armory men and women. 

    More >>

    The national guard is headed to Douglas. They will be housed at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Douglas. They expect 500 national guard armory men and women. 

    More >>

  • Coffee County prepares for Hurricane Irma

    Coffee County prepares for Hurricane Irma

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-09-09 03:50:52 GMT
    Lake behind Hobbs home (Source: WALB)Lake behind Hobbs home (Source: WALB)

    "It's just the anticipation of not knowing," said Jill Hobbs, a Coffee County Resident. One Coffee County resident is not worried about flooding with Hurricane Irma, but more so the potential wind damage. Coffee County is one of 94 counties under a state of emergency. 

    More >>

    "It's just the anticipation of not knowing," said Jill Hobbs, a Coffee County Resident. One Coffee County resident is not worried about flooding with Hurricane Irma, but more so the potential wind damage. Coffee County is one of 94 counties under a state of emergency. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly