Coffee County prepares for Hurricane Irma

"It's just the anticipation of not knowing," said Jill Hobbs, a Coffee County Resident.

One Coffee County resident is not worried about flooding with Hurricane Irma, but more so the potential wind damage.

Coffee County is one of 94 counties under a state of emergency.

"It's really weird going to the grocery store and not seeing any bread on the shelves," said Hobbs.

Jill Hobbs has lived in Coffee County for 30 years. She says this will be her third hurricane.

"We're hoping it slows down before it gets here," said Hobbs.

Her two sons and grandchildren are evacuating tomorrow coming from south Florida and Hilton Head, South Carolina.

"...Just probably anxious because you don't know what to expect," said Hobbs.

Steve Carver, Coffee County EMA Director, is advising people, like Hobbs, to prepare now while there's still time.

"We ask that local residents limit travel as much as possible," said Carver.

Carver urges residents to stock up on non-perishable food and stay in a safe location. Right now, there is no evacuation notice for coffee county residents.

"Secure any loose objects in your yard, around the outside of your house," explained Carver.

Carver said he expects the wind to be gusting at high speeds.

And that's what Hobbs says she's most concerned about.

"And then you have to worry about your roofs and windows and everything else," said Hobbs.

But for now, she says she'll wait until Hurricane Irma makes landfall to decide what she'll do next.

Starting Sunday about a dozen volunteers will work the phones at the Emergency Operation Center in Coffee County.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!