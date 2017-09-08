It is too late to buy flood and home insurance - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

It is too late to buy flood and home insurance

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Connect
Bay Meadows home near the lake (Source: WALB) Bay Meadows home near the lake (Source: WALB)
Danny Ross, Douglas State Farm Agent (Source: WALB) Danny Ross, Douglas State Farm Agent (Source: WALB)
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

It's now too late to get home and flood insurance, but there are other options.

Danny Ross, Douglas State Farm agent, said his office has been inundated with phone calls the past few days in preparation for Hurricane Irma. 

Unfortunately, you must buy flood insurance 30 days prior to it being used. 

"But the bottom line is the flood is its own separate, completely separate, deal. And unfortunately no one can do anything, just got to protect themselves right now," said Ross

As for wind damage, he encourages people to board up windows and put outdoor furniture and plants inside. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

