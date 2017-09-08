Game of the Week (9/08/17): Westover looks for 8th straight over Dougherty

Westover and Dougherty will share the field Friday night at Hugh Mils stadium.

Both teams enter tonight looking for the second win of the season, and both teams look like much better versions of themselves from last season with the closure of Albany High.

Westover has won the past 7 meetings straight--dating back to Octavia Jones' first year leading the Patriots.

The Trojans hold the all-time lead (35-12), and Dougherty would love to snap the skid.

"It's not too much of a rivalry because Westover has been winning over the past 7 years," said Dougherty head coach Corey Joyner. "So hopefully we can create a rivalry-type atmosphere tonight by playing great."

Westover head coach Octavia Jones is 7-0 against the Trojans.

"We tell (our team) you have to throw all of the records out of the window," said Jones. "Those guys are going to come play us hard. they want to win just as bad as we do, and they're not going to give us anything, we have to earn everything."

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!