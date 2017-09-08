Moody Air Force Base to close ahead of Hurricane Irma

Moody Air Force Base will be closed on Monday. (Source: WALB)

Moody Air Force Base will be closing on Monday as Hurricane Irma heads into Southwest Georgia.

The base is not currently evacuating any personnel at this time based on the most recent weather forecast.

Quiet Pines will stay open for residents.

The Davidson Gate will remain open until 10 p.m. Sunday when restricted access begins for emergency

recovery personnel only. All other gates will remain closed until further notice. The Emergency Family Assistance Center will open for phone calls only in place of the Airman and Family Readiness Center Saturday at 12 p.m. for Airman and families in need of assistance. The EFAC can be reached at 229-257-3333.

Below is a list of facilities that will stop operations:

Freedom 1 Fitness Center: Closed until further notice.

Child Development Center: Closes 6 p.m. Friday

Youth Center: Closes 6 p.m. Friday

Grassy Pond: Closes 12 p.m. Saturday

Golf Course: Closes 2 p.m. Sunday

Base Exchange: Closes 5 p.m. Sunday

Shoppette: Closes 5 p.m. Sunday

Commissary: Closes 8 p.m. Sunday

Dining Facility: Closes 6 p.m. Sunday

SPOT: Closes 6 p.m. Sunday

Moody Field Club: Closes 8 p.m. Sunday

Facility openings will be announced later.

You can get more information at contact the 23rd Wing public affairs office at (229) 257-4146.

