Lowndes Co. encourages voluntary evacuations for mobile homes and RVs

Lowndes County officials are encouraging voluntary evacuations for those living in a mobile home or currently in recreational vehicles (RVs) ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall.

Emergency shelters are open at the following Lowndes Co. locations:

Crosspointe Church, 4100 North Valdosta Road (no pets)

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave. (some pet space available)

Shelter space is available on a first come, first served basis. Officials urged those in mobile homes and RVs to not wait to evacuate.

