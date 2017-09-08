HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 4 schedule and scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 4 schedule and scores

Here is your week 3 high school football schedule and scores:

Game of the Week:

Dougherty @ Westover

GHSA:

Roswell @ Colquitt Co.
Tift Co. @ Valdosta
Americus-Sumter @ Lee Co.
Bainbridge @ Cairo
Grady @ Ware Co.
Worth Co. @ Early Co.
Berrien Co. @ Bacon Co.
Macon Co. @ Fitzgerald
Miller Co. @ Mitchell Co.
Chattahoochee Co. @ Seminole Co.

GISA:

Westfield @ Deerfield
Terrell @ Southland
SWGA @ Flint River
Valwood @ Frederica
Westwood @ Trinity Christian

Canceled Games:

Sherwood Christian Vs. Lanier (SAT)
Shiloh @ Lowndes
NFC @ Brookwood

