HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 4 schedule and scores

Here is your week 3 high school football schedule and scores:
Game of the Week:
Dougherty @ Westover
GHSA:
Roswell @ Colquitt Co.
Tift Co. @ Valdosta
Americus-Sumter @ Lee Co.
Bainbridge @ Cairo
Grady @ Ware Co.
Worth Co. @ Early Co.
Berrien Co. @ Bacon Co.
Macon Co. @ Fitzgerald
Miller Co. @ Mitchell Co.
Chattahoochee Co. @ Seminole Co.
GISA:
Westfield @ Deerfield
Terrell @ Southland
SWGA @ Flint River
Valwood @ Frederica
Westwood @ Trinity Christian
Canceled Games:
Sherwood Christian Vs. Lanier (SAT)
Shiloh @ Lowndes
NFC @ Brookwood
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.