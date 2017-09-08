Sweet Grass Dairy to host Hurricane relief fundraising event with featured burger

Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop is planning to help those displaced by hosting a fundrasing event Saturday. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of evacuees are making their way to Thomasville, fleeing from Hurricane Irma.

Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop is planning to help those displaced by hosting a fundraising event Saturday.

10% of sales on the bourbon bacon jam and pimento cheese burger will go to Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief.

The burger will also be an additional 15 percent off normal price!

"Just caring about people and human life in general. People are directly and indirectly affected. I have a cook and a server who are both from Puerto Rico and have family in Puerto Rico," said Ian Badger, General Manager.

Sweet Grass Dairy says they sent over 200 pounds of cheese to folks in Texas last week.

