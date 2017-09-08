UGA Extension Agents give emergency preparedness tips

The UGA Family and Consumer Science Ag Agent in Dougherty Co. is Suzanne Williams. (Source: WALB)

That's the message UGA Ag Extension agents are giving to folks across Georgia as they prepare for the weather that's headed our way.

The team of agents have been gathering information about what you should do to prepare for the storm.

They said now is the time to go to the store and get an emergency kit together.

That includes canned food, water, flashlights and medicine.

They recommend stocking up on canned food, juices, and smoked or dry meats.

They also said it's a good idea to go ahead and buy high protein foods and energy bars.

Agents said now is a good time to fill ziploc bags with water for your freezer.

That way if the power goes out, your food can stay good longer.

"What did we do before we had bottled water? We put stuff in pitchers and jars and stuff like that. So if you can't find bottled water, go ahead and put some in containers in your house," said UGA Family and Consumer Science Agent in Dougherty Co. Suzanne Williams.

Agents also say to have a first aid kit ready.

Remember to fill up on medications you may need in a three-day period.

For more information from UGA Ag Extension Agents click here.

