Stores packed ahead of storm

Ronald Rockwood said he and his wife are prepared. (Source: WALB)

Thousands of people have been out and about in Dougherty County, whether it's filling up on gas or filling their cabinets with food on Friday.

Many people are on the lookout for water as they prepare for the storm.

"I'm just stocking up on some basic items," said Tangela Clements. "Bottled water, batteries, flashlights, matches, candles, just to make sure we have lighting if the power goes out."

She said she even got a few loads of laundry done as a precaution.

Ronald Rockwood and his wife say they are getting a few last minute items, but they aren't too worried about the storm.

"We got water and stuff and I'll probably go to my son's house when the big blow comes over us," said Rockwood.

The couple said this isn't their first rodeo when it comes to surviving inclement weather.

"I'm originally from Florida so we're used to the hurricane routine," explained Rockwood. "Stay Safe, hunker down and be ready to take action if something happens."

But Albany stores aren't just packed with locals. Hundreds of people from Florida are taking refuge in the Good Life City.

"Everybody I've talked to here have just been wonderful," said Patti Schreiber.

Schreiber drove to Albany yesterday from Fort Meyers with her 94-year-old father.

"I wanted to get him out of there. Not that I would have waited it out," said Schreiber.

She said she left at 6:30 Thursday morning and arrived almost 12 hours later.

"A little stop and go, a little congestion here and there," explained Schreiber.

She said she only packed for a few days. Now she's picking up a few more things incase her stay is a bit longer.

Since there is only so much water left on the shelves some people said they are going to do it the old fashioned way. They said they are filling pitchers and leaving them in their fridge until Monday.

