Turner Co. tells Irma evacuees 'Don't stop here'

Turner County leaders are encouraging evacuees not to stop in their county to take shelter, but keep heading north or west away from Hurricane Irma.

EMA Director Mark Robinson said that's because the county only has enough public safety resources for its residents. Robinson says the number of evacuees moving through Turner County has doubled its population size.

For that reason, the county isn't opening up any shelters for evacuees either.

"We cannot deplete our resources trying to staff and shelter evacuees in our county, so we're encouraging them to move, move on," explained Director Robinson.

Robinson plans to have meetings over the weekend with Turner County and City of Ashburn leaders.

He said the county's emergency operation center will open Sunday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!